Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy – CNN

Minaj posted a photograph showing her in what appeared to be a two-piece sporting a prominent baby bump.

“#Preggers.” the caption read.

She astonished fans in October when she posted about marrying Petty, a vintage friend of hers.

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the caption read, seemingly sharing her new legal name and the date she caused it to be official with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

“When you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world,” Minaj said.

This will be Minaj’s first daughter or son.