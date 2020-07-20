Nicki Minaj Announces Her Pregnancy With Baby Bumpin’ Shoot! LOOK!

The rumors are true! Nicki Minaj is with child!!

The Barbie Tingz songstress kicked off Monday morning with a major announcement: she’s pregnant! The 37-year-old uploaded three photos to her Instagram revealing the news after first sparking speculation a few months ago.

Related: Nicki Minaj Goes Topless And Wades Into Tekashi 6ix9ine Controversy!

Ch-ch-check out the uniquely Minaj announcement pics (below):

Gorgeous!!

In her third and final pic (for now), she added the caption:

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

Aww!! See it HERE. No news yet on the gender or how far along she is, but we hope it won’t be long before we find out! This is the first child for the Grammy nominee and controversial husband Kenneth Petty.

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]