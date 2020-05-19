Nick Viall Weighs In On Hannah Brown N-Word Controversy And ‘Terrible’ Apology: ‘Really Insincere And … Ignorant’

The hits simply carry on coming for Hannah Brown.

After the previous Bachelorette was caught saying the N-word on digital camera throughout an Instagram Live, the backlash was fairly quick. Friends and followers alike had been rightfully indignant about her conduct, and plenty of weren’t happy with the easy IG Story apology Brown put up on her web page.

Many Bachelor alumni, like Hannah’s ex Mike Johnson, have weighed in on the controversy. The newest to take action is former Bachelor Nick Viall. He spoke in regards to the controversy in a preview of his podcast, The Viall Files — and he had some robust phrases for Alabama Hannah!

The actuality star first mentioned the preliminary incident, saying:

“Listen, Hannah Brown has a massive platform. She has been very outspoken about her desire to be a role model specifically to young women out there. She has talked about it a lot. ‘When I was a young girl, this. When I was a young girl, that.’ And quite frankly, her going on Instagram Live—whether she was inebriated or not—and using that word in any context whatsoever is not being a role model. Certainly not a good one. And she has to be held to a high standard. We all do. And it is very disappointing to see. Honestly, her initial response was disappointing.”

He then moved on to Hannah’s apology, and whereas he doesn’t suppose Hannah is “racist”, he agreed with Rachel Lindsay that her mea culpa was severely missing. He continued:

“She has since posted a written apology on her Instagram Stories that is set to expire. As Rachel said on her Instagram Live, that doesn’t read as sincere. We don’t know whether that came from her heart or if it came from her publicist. The only authentic reaction right now, as it stands as this Monday morning, is what she just said on her Instagram Live. Frankly, that’s a really, really terrible apology and really insincere and it comes across as, again, ignorant to what she’s speaking on.”

Damn!

The 39-year-old took it a step additional and hinted at some preexisting negativity in the direction of Hannah inside Bachelor Nation. He defined that a number of alumni have had “off-putting experiences” together with her:

“Nothing in line with what we just talked about, more in line with the typical…someone’s feeling themselves a little extra. And we’ve all been there, especially as leads, there’s always been moments where maybe we needed to be checked. But with Hannah, it seemed to be the norm. It’s like everyone you talk to in Bachelor Nation had their Hannah Brown story.”

Viall stated he believes Hannah has a “good heart,” and that he hopes she will be able to “own up to her mistakes.” He added a message to the followers to carry their fave accountable:

“The reason you haven’t heard that from Bachelor people, to be totally honest, is they’re afraid of Hannah and her fans and, specifically, they are afraid of Hannah’s willingness to steer her fans’ energy in the direction of her critics. And that’s why you haven’t heard it. If you’re a fan of Hannah, you should not be defending this. If you are Hannah, you should go on your platform and you should tell your fans who are defending it to stop doing it. You have a responsibility and an opportunity to do that.”

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?! Is Hannah not the lover all of us assumed she was? Or can she come again from this HUGE mistake? Sound OFF together with your take within the feedback (under)…