Nick Saban, Alabama players deliver powerful Black Lives Matter message: ‘We can’t be silent’

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent,” the players said together in the video.

“We are a team. Black, white brown,” they added. “Together we are a family. We are brothers.”

“On the field we are relentless. We are strong. We are conquerors. But we are human beings first.”

“And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters.”

The idea came into being when the players met with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, as well as Condoleezza Rice. The two of these told the players to utilize their platform for good use, according to AL.com.

“When we see our families, our neighbors, our classmates subjected to violence, we recognize the fear in their eyes,” the Alabama players said. “We believe the solutions to our challenges are within us. We decide to listen. We choose to hear, and comprehend other’s perspectives.

“Let’s listen. Let’s unite. Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.”