Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil worthy of England call, says Sean Dyche | Football News





Sean Dyche believes Nick Pope is one among a handful of Burnley players who should be in Gareth Southgate’s thinking

Sean Dyche believes in-form goalkeeper Nick Pope is not the only Burnley player who should be considered for England selection.

Pope earned plenty of plaudits after impressing as the Clarets ended Liverpool’s 100 per cent home record in the league by holding them to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The 28-year-old is in the running for the Premier League’s Golden Glove award after keeping 14 clean sheets, but Dyche insists that James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil have also impressed enough to be in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts.

“I’ve always said I’ve never got in the way of Gareth’s choosing of the side, I get on well with Gareth when I speak to him,” Dyche said ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Wolves.

Dyche believes Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski (right) have also done enough to warrant consideration for England

“Would I offer the obvious that [Pope] is playing very well? Yes.

“I think James Tarkowski as well is playing very well, amongst others, Dwight [McNeil].

“Dwight’s getting towards a full season in the Premier League at 20 years old. After playing half a season last season he’s hardly missed a minute, to be fair to the lad.

“So there are three I’d certainly offer are playing well enough to be considered.

“Obviously Pope’s got some accolades and rightly so. Some by just doing the basics very well, which he did against Sheffield United, and then some making really big saves like he did on Saturday.”

Dyche complimented Wednesday’s opponents Wolves’ approach and style of play

Pope and Tarkowski have been capped twice by England, and McNeil has been capped at U20 and U21 level.

However immediate thoughts of international recognition will be pushed to one side as the Clarets look to continue their impressive run.

Burnley’s form has been excellent, recording three wins and two draws in their last five games, but Dyche knows all about the threat posed by sixth-placed Wolves who returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Everton.

He said: “I like what they do, I like their side. I think they’ve got a good mixture in the squad that they’ve got.

“Nothing but positives from me for what they try to achieve and how they go about it.”