Nick Offerman will donate proceeds of his comedy specials to America’s Food Fund

The specials embody a brand new one titled “Full Bush,” which was filmed on the Chicago Theater. It is described on his web site as a “brand spankin-new, never-before-seen broadcast special” devoted to “the manners by which we modern Americans might pursue a lifestyle that can only be described as ‘Full Bush.'”
Fans can even buy “Summer of ’69: No Apostrophe,” a 2019 collaboration with his spouse, Megan Mullally, and 2014’s “American Ham,” filmed at New York’s Town Hall.
All three can be found for $5 to lease or $11 or $11.99 to purchase.
“If you rent or download any of my videos I will donate 100% of the profits to America’s Food Fund. They’re providing safe food to America’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Offerman wrote on his web site.
If you resolve not to watch a video at the moment, please think about donating to America’s Food Fund anyhow. We’re on this collectively, and each greenback counts.
America’s Food Fund launched in partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio, Emerson Collective, Apple and the Ford Foundation to assist enhance entry to meals.