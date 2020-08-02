Nick Kyrgios won’t compete at the US Open amid coronavirus concerns

By
Jackson Delong
-

In taking out of the US Open, which is set up to start in New York on August 31, he follows fellow Australian Ashley Barty, who stated previously today she would not compete in what will be the 2nd grand slam of the year.
“Let’s take a breath here and remember what is important, which is health and safety as a community,” Kyrgios stated in a video launched by Uninterrupted.

“We can reconstruct our sport and the economy however we can never ever recuperate lives lost.

” I will not be playing this year at the USOpen It harms me at my core not to be out there contending in among the sport’s biggest arenas, the Arthur AsheStadium

.

“But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you.”

READ: WTA Tour return to go ahead as planned despite player’s positive coronavirus test

Kyrgios included that he has no issue with organizers staging the competition, nor with gamers who compete and act “appropriately” and “safely.”

However, he did appear to continue his criticism of the Adria Tour, after which a variety of gamers, consisting of worldNo 1 Djokovic, evaluated favorable for Covid-19

“Tennis players, you have to act in the interests of each other and work together,” stated Kyrgios.

“You can’t be dancing on tables, money-grabbing your method around Europe or attempting to make a fast dollar hosting an exhibit.

“That’s just so selfish.”

READ: Serena Williams helps to donate 4.25 million face masks to schools
The …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR