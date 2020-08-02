Nick Kyrgios won’t compete at the US Open amid coronavirus concerns

“We can reconstruct our sport and the economy however we can never ever recuperate lives lost.

” I will not be playing this year at the USOpen It harms me at my core not to be out there contending in among the sport’s biggest arenas, the Arthur AsheStadium

.

“But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you.”

Kyrgios included that he has no issue with organizers staging the competition, nor with gamers who compete and act “appropriately” and “safely.”

However, he did appear to continue his criticism of the Adria Tour, after which a variety of gamers, consisting of worldNo 1 Djokovic, evaluated favorable for Covid-19

“Tennis players, you have to act in the interests of each other and work together,” stated Kyrgios.

“You can’t be dancing on tables, money-grabbing your method around Europe or attempting to make a fast dollar hosting an exhibit.

“That’s just so selfish.”

The …