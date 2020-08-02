Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open because of coronavirus concerns

Kyrgios has actually never ever surpassed the 3rd round of the US Open

Nick Kyrgios has actually withdrawn from the US Open because of the coronavirus pandemic, stating it “hurts me at my core” to miss out on the competition.

In a video on social media, external-link Kyrgios, 25, likewise criticised the behaviour of some gamers throughout the pandemic.

“Let’s take a breath here and remember what’s important, which is health and safety as a community,” stated Kyrgios.

“We can rebuild our sport and the economy, but we can never recover lives lost.”

The world number 40 included: “It injures me at my core not to be out there contending in one of the sport’s biggest arenas, Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds and thousands of Americans that have lost their lives, for all of you. It’s my decision.”

Last month, the Australian stated the United States Tennis Association (USTA) was “selfish” for staging the New York competition, which begins on 31August

The occasion is set to be held without fans at Flushing Meadows with gamers needing to follow rigorous procedures.

Kyrgios now states he does not have an issue with the USTA or for gamers wishing to complete “so long as everyone acts appropriately and acts safely”.

Kyrgios has been a critic of guys’s world top Novak Djokovic’s choice to phase …