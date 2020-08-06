Nick Kyrgios unlikely to play French Open due to coronavirus | Tennis News





Nick Kyrgios has actually currently dismissed dipping into the United States Open

Nick Kyrgios confessed he is extremely unlikely to play at the French Open due to issues about the coronavirus pandemic.

Kyrgios, who on Sunday revealed his withdrawal from the United States Open, informed Australian tv he prepared to wait up until it was more secure to return to the trip.

“It’s a very slim chance I’ll play in Europe. Almost slim to none, to be honest,” the 25- year-old informed Channel Nine

“I’m going to use this (time) to stay home, train, be with my family, be with my friends and I’m just going to act responsibly, and wait till I think there’s better circumstances to play.”

Kyrgios hasn’t dipped into the French Open because 2017

