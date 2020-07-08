Nick Kyrgios takes aim at Dominic Thiem for defending players at controversial tournament

A web host of superstars — which include Novak Djokovic — analyzed positive for Covid-19 following competing inside the tournament which usually attracted huge crowds in addition to where sociable distancing had not been in place.

Alexander Zverev was one more to take part in the big event and, regardless of his unfavorable test, declared he would self-isolate as a preventative measure.

However, a video appeared on social networking a few days afterwards appearing to demonstrate the German partying within a Monte Carlo nightclub.

Despite this, Thiem seemed to consider issue with Kyrgios for criticizing Zverev, telling Austrian media that the boy or girl had just completed a “mistake.”

“I don’t understand why a lot of people want to interfere. Kyrgios did a lot of mistakes himself. It would be better for him to come clean instead of criticizing others,” mentioned Thiem, who taken portion in the tournament.

Kyrgios takes aim

Kyrgios, who has was standing firm in the coronavirus posture since the start of pandemic, would not take please to the opinion and accepted social media to get his point out.

“What are you talking about @ThiemDomi? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does?” he had written on Twitter.

“None of you have the intellectual level to even understand where I’m coming from. I’m trying to hold them accountable.”

He later stated that Thiem, Djokovic and Zverev were managing the outbreak as “a joke” with a pair of them movies “like potatoes.”

“People losing lives, loved ones and friends, and then Thiem standing up for the ‘mistake’, these guys are the ‘top’ of our sport,” this individual added.

Kyrgios offers called the choice to web host the tournament “boneheaded” in addition to labeled Boris Becker a new “doughnut” for taking problem with his complaint.

Djokovic issued an argument saying remorseful the tournament “caused harm.”

US Open

The golf tour is defined to begin once more with the PEOPLE Open at the end regarding August using the French Open scheduled to start shortly after about September 27.

However, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic have the two cast question over whether or not they’ll get involved at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal proved on Twitter that he is going to be taking part in the particular Madrid Open which is going begin a time after the last in New York.

Madrid is really a key prep match prior to the French Open where Nadal is bidding process to succeed his 13th title.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has told Serbian outlet Telegraf that he’s unsure whether he’ll play in the PEOPLE, preferring rather to focus on the particular delayed clay-court season.

“I’m not sure I’ll play US Open. I plan to play Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros in September,” this individual said.