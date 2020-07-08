Nick Kyrgios slams Dominic Thiem for defending Adria Tour players | Tennis News





Nick Kyrgios has not stagnated in his complaint of the Adria Tour and the ones who took part in

Nick Kyrgios provides criticised Dominic Thiem for defending all those players who else competed in the Adria Tour and then eventually tested optimistic for coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric plus Viktor Troicki all developed the virus following featuring in the abandoned celebration in the Balkans, and Kyrgios has been outspoken in his criticism of both the organisers and players.

Thiem, who else also got part within the charity celebration but failed to test optimistic, is recognized to have informed Austrian mass media that Kyrgios is not that you criticise other people as he got “made a lot of mistakes”, activating a rebuttal from Kyrgios on social networking.

What are you referring to @ThiemDomi ? Mistakes like great rackets? Swearing? Tanking several matches somewhere? Which everybody does? None of you could have the perceptive level in order to even know where I’m coming from. I’m trying to have one accountable. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 7, 2020

“What are you talking about @ThiemDomi? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does?” Kyrgios said upon Twitter.

“None of you have the intellectual level to even understand where I’m coming from. I’m trying to hold them accountable.”

It follows Kyrgios’ criticism associated with Alexander Zverev after a movie of the German player dance at a congested club appeared online, regardless of the world amount seven putting down he would self-isolate following his / her appearance in the Adria Tour.

Kyrgios added those players who had been seen football while the outbreak worsened got simply proven they believed it was a “joke”.

“People losing lives, loved ones and friends, and then Thiem standing up for the ‘mistake,'” Kyrgios additional.