Nick Kyrgios rips Novak Djokovic for being ‘irresponsible’ after testing positive for coronavirus

“Prayers up to most of the players which have contracted Covid – 19 [sic],” He said in a retweet of the video. “Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake.”

The video, initially posted to social media on June 15, appeared to show Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov and lots of other notable players at the Lafayette Cuisine Cabaret Club in Belgrade, in line with the New York Post. No one were following social distancing directions and the good qualities were even seen dancing shirtless.

Djokovic issued a statement Tuesday morning confirming he and his wife Jelena had tested positive after returning to Serbia following the cancelation of the 2nd stop on the Adria Tour.

AUSTRALIAN NICK KYRGIOS CALLS DECISION TO MANEUVER FORWARD AROUND OPEN ‘SELFISH

Dimitrov was the first to test positive, followed closely by Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and his wife, and a pair of coaches — all whom participated in the tournament.

“Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols,” Kyrgios wrote on Twitter in reply to Coric’s statement regarding his positive result, adding: “This IS NOT A JOKE.”

Kyrgios also called the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) “selfish” last week after it announced that it might be moving forward with the U.S. Open in New York City at the end of August.