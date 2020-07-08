Nick Kyrgios launches another attack against tennis stars accused of spreading coronavirus 

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has unleashed yet another serve slamming his superstar rivals’ actions through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian world number 40 has been an outspoken critic of fellow stars Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev for recently flouting social-distancing measures amid strict lockdown measures.

The ongoing feud boiled once more after world number three Dominic Thiem found Zverev’s defence after the young German was spotted partying in a Monte Carlo nightclub days after saying he would isolate for a fortnight as a result of playing on the ill-fated Adria Tour.

Thiem added fuel to the fire by weighing in on Kyrgios’ previous controversial antics off and on the court.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has unleashed another attack on some of his high-profile rivals. He’s pictured with rumoured new girlfriend Chiara Passari

‘It was his (Zverev’s) mistake, but I hardly understand why a great deal of people want to interfere,’ Thiem told Austrian newspaper Tiroler Tageszeitung.

‘Kyrgios did a lot of mistakes himself. It will be better for him ahead clean as an alternative of criticising others.’

It did not take miss Kyrgios hitting back with a scathing response.

‘What are you currently talking about @ThiemDomi? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does?,’ Kyrgios fumed on Twitter.

‘None of you have the intellectual level to even know where I’m coming from. I’m trying to hold them accountable.

World number 3 Dominic Thiem (pictured with ex-Kristina Mladenovic) sparked a war of words with Kyrgios following an interview with an Austrian newspaper

Kyrgios then doubled down on his latest tirade.

‘This just shows what a joke @ThiemDomi @AlexZverev & @DjokerNole think this really is, two of them partying like potatoes during a world wide pandemic. People losing lives, loved ones and friends, after which Thiem taking a stand for the ‘mistake’ this business are the ‘top’ of our sport,’ he added.

The extraordinary attack sparked a divided response from fans.

‘I guess it’s too bad that you’re maybe not at the top of the sport. I realize that’s the case because your this kind of intellectual. You’ve hated Djokovic since day one so there’s no strength in your criticism. Keep talking smack.. you’re most useful at that,’ one wrote.

But many more came to Kyrgios’ defence.

No stranger to controversy himself, Kyrgios came ultimately back serve on Wednesday

Kyrgios recently slammed world number seven Alexander Zverev (pictured together) following the young German was spotted partying in a Monte Carlo nightclub days after saying however isolate for a fortnight

‘Damn you’re just right. Their attitude in the past months has been wrong on so many levels,’ one fan commented.

Another added: ‘I don’t want to hear no Kyrgios slander for the rest of time. People need to split the tennis character from the person. And throughout 2020 he’s shown he’s twice the person those other guys are.’

The latest on line stoush comes two weeks after Kyrgios condemned Djokovic for a ‘boneheaded’ decision to go ahead with the Adria Tour following the world number 1 and others tested positive for Covid-19.

Kyrgios also sparked a war of words with Boris Becker, calling him a ‘doughnut’ on social networking after the tennis legend labelled him a rat for calling out Zverev’s behaviour.