Nick Kyrgios, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will play exhibition tennis matches in Berlin in July | Tennis News





Nick Kyrgios will hope he will be allowed to journey to Germany for the occasions

Tennis stars Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev and Elina Svitolina have agreed to play exhibition matches in Berlin in July.

One exhibition occasion will run from July 13-15 on the grass courts of the Steffi Graf Stadium, whereas the opposite will be performed on a tough courtroom in a hangar in the town’s closed Tempelhof airport from July 17-19.

With skilled tennis presently shut down as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the match marks the return of tour-level tennis to Berlin for the primary time since 2008, when the International German Championships was final performed on the WTA Tour.

Elina Svitolina will headline the ladies’s occasions

Each of the occasions will function six males and six ladies, and there will be 200,000 euros ($222,000) in complete prize cash.

Kyrgios and Zverev will be joined by Dominic Thiem and 18-year-old Italian sensation Jannik Sinner for the lads’s occasions, with two extra individuals introduced at a later date.

Svitolina, Kiki Bertens, Julia Goerges and Andrea Petkovic will play in the ladies’s tournaments, with two locations nonetheless to be confirmed.

Organisers are engaged on preparations to permit Kyrgios to journey to Germany from Australia for the occasions.

Don’t overlook to observe us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to obtain now on – iPhone & iPad and Android