Nick Kyrgios calls Boris Becker a ‘doughnut’ after being labelled a ‘rat’ by tennis great

After a host of stars tested positive for Covid-19 after competing in the tournament — which attracted large crowds and where social distancing wasn’t in position — including Djokovic, his wife Jelena, three other players, three coaches plus one player’s pregnant wife, your competition was canceled. Djokovic also issued a statement saying sorry the tournament “caused harm.”
One of the players who competed but tested negative, Alexander Zverev, announced on his social media that, despite his negative test, he would be self-isolating as a precaution. However, a video that emerged on social media a few days later appeared to show the German partying in a Monte Carlo nightclub.
Kyrgios, often the way to obtain controversy in tennis, took to Twitter to criticize the 23-year-old Zverev, calling him “selfish” for ignoring social distance guidelines.
“If you have the audacity to f***ing put out a tweet, that you made your management write on your behalf, saying you’re going to self-isolate for 14 days and apologizing to the f***ing general public about putting their health at risk, at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days,” Kyrgios said on an Instagram story.
Kyrgios had previously called your decision to host the Adria Tour as “boneheaded.” Zverev’s management team did not straight away respond to CNN Sport’s request comment.
‘Don’t like no #rats!’
However, Djokovic’s former coach Becker has described Kyrgios as a “rat” on Twitter for calling out Zverev’s behavior.
Kyrgios obviously didn’t appreciate being called a “rat” by Becker.
“WHEN my family and families all over the world have respectfully done the right thing. And you have a goose waving his arms around, imma say something.”
Kyrgios has also voiced in his criticism concerning the rescheduled US Open, that is currently set to take place between August 24 to September 13.