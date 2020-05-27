Nick Kenny discusses life in lockdown, lifestyle changes and taking on his idol Gary Anderson | Darts News





Nick Kenny is bidding to upset the chances in the Home Tour Play-Offs on Thursday evening

Nick Kenny loved a promising begin to life in the PDC earlier than the sporting calendar got here to a juddering halt, however as he prepares to embark on the following part of the Home Tour, he’s in bullish temper forward of a showdown in opposition to his darting idol Gary Anderson.

The 27-year-old was considered one of a number of stars to cross the darting divide in January and he demonstrated why he grew to become such a highly-rated proposition in the BDO system with last-16 appearances in two of the opening 4 Players Championship occasions of the season.

Kenny made his Home Tour bow over 5 weeks in the past, finishing a clear sweep on the expense of World Youth champion Luke Humphries, South African No 1 Devon Petersen and former Pro Tour winner Joe Murnan to prevail on Night Five.

“I was really nervous going into it because I wasn’t actually playing very well. I managed to get over the line convincingly in the end. I missed a few doubles but my scoring was really good,” Kenny informed Sky Sports.

Gary Anderson Luke Humphries Jamie Lewis Nick Kenny

Several Tour Card holders have revealed their wrestle for motivation throughout the lockdown, though that hasn’t been a difficulty for the previous BDO man – regardless of the extended hiatus.

“I’ve been very busy because I’m a civil servant. It is quite rewarding because you are helping out vulnerable people during times of trouble,” added the Welshman.

“We’re usually always away at weekends – I’ve been working weekends, all the bank holidays so that’s helped me out financially. It’s been flat out, but it’s been good for me to get out of the house and I’m enjoying work at the moment.”

Just just a few months in the past Kenny did not have a dartboard in his house – usually opting to go to his native pub for normal follow periods. However, his choice to buy a board previous to lockdown has been vindicated.

A glance again on the story of the fifth evening of the PDC Home Tour

The Newport native believes he has elevated his recreation to new heights which he hopes will present him with recent impetus when aggressive darts returns in the approaching months.

“I’d never had a board in the house – we put it up just before lockdown. I went down to Argos, bought myself a board,” he continued.

“The motivation now could be sensible as a result of I’ve taken it up one other couple of ranges. I’m doing rather well in a few on-line video games.

“I don’t play online too much but I’m posting high averages, scoring a lot more 180’s and 140’s so I’m just looking forward now. It is motivation to get back on the tour and see what I can produce.”

Despite his hectic work schedule, Kenny has additionally embarked on a strict health regime – the outcomes of which have been remarkably optimistic.

The gruelling nature of the PDC circuit locations rising emphasis on health and endurance, and the previous World Trophy semi-finalist is hoping to reap the rewards.

“I’ve not put darts on the backseat but I’ve tried to change my lifestyle around. I’ve lost about two stone since I last played on the Home Tour,” Kenny added.

“I’ve changed my diet, bought myself a bike and I’ve been out running. I’m trying to slim down and I feel much better for it. The break has been bad for so many people, but for me, it may have been a blessing in disguise.

” I’m not simply there to make the numbers up. I need to actually have a very good go at profitable the group.” Kenny is in it to win it…

“When we return I feel we may find yourself enjoying for every week at a time to catch up as a result of there may be the European Tour on the weekend. I can see the Players Championship utilizing largely midweeks.

“Lots of the boys are in good shape on the tour. You just have to look at Gezzy (Price) and Josh Payne. They’re all in great shape and they’ve got the stamina. Maybe looking back I didn’t have the stamina to cope with the long days.”

Kenny returns to Home Tour motion in Group Three of the Play-Offs on Thursday night, which is headlined by two-time world champion Gary Anderson.

The four-player group can also be comprised of former World Championship semi-finalist Jamie Lewis and Premier League challenger Humphries, who succumbed to Kenny in the occasion’s preliminary part.

“Growing up Gary Anderson was my favorite participant, he was the one I appeared as much as and I keep in mind watching him in the BDO and then he came to visit and received the 2 World Championships in the PDC.

“Luke I’ve crushed as soon as, that is the one time I’ve performed him and Jamie Lewis – I performed Welsh Youth with him again in 2009 and I’ve been mates with him ever since. I’ve crushed him just a few instances in addition to he is crushed me.

“I’m looking forward to the first game against Gary and if I can start off well I could be in with a good chance. I am not just there to make the numbers up. I want to really have a good go at winning the group.”

The 27-year-old is considered one of seven gamers ranked exterior the world’s high 100 set to characteristic in the Play-Offs and one of the vital refreshing points of the revolutionary idea is the publicity it has given to the lesser celebrated stars.

Kenny is hoping to topple his darting hero Anderson in their first aggressive assembly

PDC chief government Matt Porter referenced the significance of catering for all Tour Card holders and giving them a platform to carry out – an strategy that has drawn reward amongst many, together with Kenny.

“They may have simply gone with the highest 10 however they’ve given everybody the possibility. Myself being 105th in the rankings and getting by – it is good.

“There are a lot of news articles going out because there’s not much sport on. If I’m out in the town people are asking: ‘When are you playing next?’ I am really looking forward to it and hopefully I can get through.”

Kenny’s first title noticed him topped WDF European Cup Youth Singles champion on the age of 17 in 2010

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Kenny since he produced a blistering show on the fourth and ultimate day of Qualifying School to safe his PDC Tour Card, and he is relishing the chance to pit his wits in opposition to the game’s elite.

The Cwmbran-born star received eight rating occasions throughout a profitable BDO profession, though he admits he has no regrets over his choice to cross the divide – significantly as a result of ongoing controversy engulfing the organisation.

“I’m upset for the others which might be left there now and I hope one thing is sorted out for them, particularly my buddy Wayne Warren. He received the World Championship and it has most likely been probably the most disappointing 12 months to be a world champion.

“If I hadn’t played out of my skin on the last day of Q School I’d still be in the BDO but I’m so grateful now. I made a lot of friends in the BDO and it was a different kind of atmosphere, but now I think I should have come a lot sooner. I’ve got no regrets though.”

