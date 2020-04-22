Nick Foles’ request for his Philly return: Please don’t boo me too much

Philadelphia has a bad reputation for booing players. Even their home team and favorite players get a lot of boos! But Nick Foles, the New Chicago Bears quarterback and Eagles legend might be the only person who will not get booed. In an NBC Sports interview, he mentioned how much of a roller-coaster ride his life was when he left Philadelphia for Jacksonville and was then traded off to Chicago.

However, he did not lose his love for Philadelphia. He loves the city and it remains strong in his memory – as if he had recently had a playoff run there with the Birds. It happened two years ago.

He says: But like I said, Philadelphia is very special. And I’m not afraid of saying that, even though I’m playing in Chicago.

Read More