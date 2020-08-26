Nick Foles ahead of Mitchell Trubisky in Bears QB race

It appears like Nick Foles may have formally gone beyond Mitchell Trubisky for the Bears beginning quarterback gig.

The writing was on the wall for Mitchell Trubisky this offseason when the Bears traded for Nick Foles, offering the previous 2nd general select some real competitors to face in training school.

The Bears are one complete week into training school and it definitely appears that Foles has taken the lead over Trubisky when it concerns who will be the beginning quarterback in Chicago’s season opener versus the Lions.

Tuesday marked the very first time in camp where Trubisky had 2 straight days of having a hard time. He had problems with precision and made bad choices with where to put the football. While Foles wasn’t always fantastic himself, he didn’t have the exact same concerns that his equivalent had.

Both gamers tossed an interception throughout Tuesday’s 7-on-7 drill (with each getting 9 snaps throughout this time), however Foles’ was more as an outcome of the pass receiver thanFoles Trubisky tossed a bad interception and most of the time, missed his target or attempted method too tough to require something.

Will Nick Foles win the beginning task over Mitchell Trubisky?

At this point, it sure appearances …