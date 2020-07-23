Nick Easter joins Newcastle Falcons as defence coach | Rugby Union News





Nick Easter is back in English rugby with Newcastle

Newcastle Falcons have actually designated previous England forward Nick Easter as their defence coach.

The 41- year-old, who won 54 caps for England, has actually invested the previous 2 years training in South Africa with the Sharks’ Super Rugby and Currie Cup groups.

Easter is reunited with Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards, who he played under at Harlequins.

“He has a good few years’ coaching experience under his belt at a high level, and will add a lot to our group,” stated Richards.

” I dealt with Nick at Harlequins throughout his playing profession and he’s a terrific character who actually comprehends the video game.

“He has actually considering that gone on and expanded his training horizons in South Africa, and will bring a fresh set of eyes at a truly crucial time for the club.

“I’m really excited about what Nick can bring as we embark on our preparation for the 2020-21 Premiership season, and it’s an exciting time for the club.”

Easter made 281 looks for Harlequins and ended up being the club’s defence coach when he retired in 2016.

Two years later on he left for Durban, where he assisted Natal Sharks win the Currie Cup while likewise serving as forwards and defence coach for the Sharks in Super Rugby.

Newcastle were promoted back to the Premiership following the cancellation of the Championship season

“It’s great to have the opportunity to coach back in the Premiership – especially working with a guy like Dean and at a club like Newcastle,” stated Easter.

” I have a terrific relationship with Dean having actually played under him at Harlequins, and he’s doing excellent work up there with a number of promos and a top-four Premiership surface.

“It’s a club increasing, I and I wish to play my part in assisting the development of rugby in the North East.

“I’ve had a terrific experience in South Africa over the last couple of years, and found out a lot from being associated with Super Rugby.

“I’ll now be looking to take that and grow it further by working with an outstanding group of coaches and players at the Falcons, and it’s an exciting prospect.”