Nick Cordero’s wife shares update on his health, as their son turns 1

“He had a little bit of a rocky night, spiked a fever and they had to do a little bit of fixing with that and antibiotics luckily everything is back to normal today and that was just a little blip that can happen in the ICU,” she said on her Instagram stories Tuesday.

But Kloots added that Cordero is currently “stable” and that another CT scan of his lungs may happen this week.

Kloots’ update came just a couple hours before their son, Elvis’ first birthday. She posted a photograph of herself in a healthcare facility from last June when Elvis was in the ICU following his birth.

“When Elvis was born they rushed him right to the NICU because there was fluid in his lungs,” she wrote in her caption. “He stayed there for two nights and Nick and I visited him all day,” We couldn’t stop observing him and finally holding him. The NICU nurses are INCREDIBLE! It is amazing to witness what they do. My two Cordero men: last June Elvis is in the NICU. This June Nick is in the ICU. These guys are actually trying to simply take me down.”