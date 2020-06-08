Nick Cordero’s Wife Says ‘Things Are Moving In The Right Direction’ With His COVID-19 Recovery!

Nick Cordero had an “uneventful” week-end in the ICU, that is actually a very good thing!

On Sunday, Amanda Kloots gave a round of updates to her followers via Instagram Stories about her husband’s current condition, and “things are moving in the right direction,” which we’re so very happy to hear!

The personal trainer shared:

“So I think this weekend was a good weekend, it was uneventful. Which, uneventful in the ICU is a good weekend. I think he had a weekend of rest, a weekend of growing, strength in his body and recovering a little bit.”

She continued, detailing a “really good” recovery milestone:

“Not too many changes were made, which is also a good sign, but one really good sign is his white blood count number is way down. So it has been as high as 65,000; we are now at 30,000. A frame of reference: a normal healthy person is around 15-20,000, even lower sometimes. So 30,000 is a great sign that things are moving in the right direction.”

That’s such great news!

Before signing off, she added:

“I don’t know why — I just have a really good feeling about this week, so I’m just gonna keep praying for our miracles and keep praying for that healing and God is with us … Love you!”

The latest update from Kloots comes after an infinitely more somber post just a few days earlier, where she unmasked to her IG followers that she had been told “to say goodbye” to her husband:

“I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day.”

She concluded at the time:

“Where there is certainly faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there might be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still around is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors sufficient reason for Nick. ❤️”

The Broadway star has been hospitalized in Los Angeles for over two months now, and has managed several complications due to COVID-19, including major lung damage, needing his leg amputated due to a clotting issue, and receiving a temporary pacemaker. Though he has regained consciousness after being in a medically-induced coma, he’s still on a ventilator.

Continuing to send good vibes to the Cordero family!

