Nick Cordero’s wife says she doesn’t know if he will ‘ever be able to work again’

“We don’t know if he will allow it to be. I pray every single day of my life that he does. But if he does make it, I don’t know when he’ll be able to work again, if he’ll ever be able to work again,” Kloots said.

Kloots went on to draw attention to her namesake fitness business, which involves “high energy” classes, according to its Instagram account. The business offers work-outs and recommendations involving a variety of using ropes and dancing.

Without detailing what specifically light emitting diode her to post a video in defense of her company, Kloots caused it to be clear she was not going to accept negative criticism for continuing to do what she loves all through such an “uncertain” time in her life.

“I’ve had this business for four years. I love my fitness business. I built it from the ground up. I’ve created products that I believe in, that I created with my own mind and my own hands and I’m proud of them,” Kloots said.

She added: “I love running a company. I love being a female entrepreneur. I support female entrepreneurs. I’ve worked every single day of my life. I work hard and I’m proud of that and I should never have to apologize for that. No woman should ever have to apologize for that.”

Kloots said that, additionally to visiting Cordero, 41, at a healthcare facility daily, she’s also ensuring she is working so she pays the family’s bills.

“I have no idea what Nick’s hospital bills are gonna be. I haven’t even tried to wrap my head around that. I have a mortgage, I have a car payment, I have a son that is one year old that I hope to send to college one day or at least give him whatever I can. So I will continue to work. I will continue to create and I will continue to share that with people and I hope and pray that you support me in that,” she said.

Kloots figured she “always, always” supports entrepreneurs, especially female business owners, and hopes to receive the same kindness in exchange.

The supportive wife’s video comes on the heels of an update she provided on Cordero earlier in the week. She unmasked that he will likely need a double lung transplant in order to recover from coronavirus complications.

Cordero’s fight has contained a leg amputation and multiple mini-strokes while battling several other maladies.