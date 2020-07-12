Nick Cordero’s wife held a memorial for late husband after he died from coronavirus complications

On Sunday, his wife, Amanda Kloots, shared a sweet photo of herself and her 1-year-old son Elvis, whom she distributed to the late actor, revealing they’d held a small memorial for Cordero.

In the picture, young Elvis sits on his mother’s shoulders as both wear smiles.

“We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends. I said, ‘Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory,'” the fitness guru said. “He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there.”

Kloots said that at the service, they heard the song “I’m Here” from the musical “The Color Purple,” which left her and her husband “in tears, speechless.”

“As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard. Truly, I am scared,” she admitted. “Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me.”

Kloots continued, explaining that her husband would have wanted her “to be the most useful version of [her]self for” the sake of their daughter or son.

“I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that,” she recounted. “So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, ‘Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.'”

She concluded: “This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I’d be on. No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel.”

Kloots then shared the lyrics to the song, such as uplifting lines such as: “I believe I have inside of me / Everything that I need to live a bountiful life.”

Cordero was hospitalized in late March for coronavirus. Since then, he’d faced an onslaught of stranger-than-fiction maladies that included mini-strokes, lung infections, the amputation of his leg and much more.