Nick Cordero’s Wife Gives A Health Update On Their Son’s First Birthday: ‘It Makes Me So Sad’

Nick Cordero is unfortunately missing out on an important milestone.

The Broadway star’s boy, Elvis, along with wife Amanda Kloots transforms 1 about Wednesday, yet he won’t be able to participate in the activities as he remains to be in the clinic battling coronavirus complications.

On Tuesday, the personal trainer popped on her behalf Instagram Story to explain exactly how she feels regarding her hubby missing out on Elvis’ birthday:

“Tomorrow is Elvis’ first birthday. He was born at 6:41 a.m. We have some fun things planned for the little guy. I’ll definitely be FaceTiming with Nick at some point. It breaks my heart that Nick can’t be there. I literally can’t even talk about it because it makes me so sad.”

She continued:

“I plan on FaceTiming so he can see Elvis. I’m trying to prepare myself for A) the emotional day of Elvis turning one, but then B) not having Nick there, knowing how much he’d want to be there. I think it’s going to be really hard. Luckily I have my family and we’re doing a nice family birthday party for Elvis. And we’re going to try to make it as special as we can for the little guy.”

Earlier in the day time, Amanda offered a well being update within the Tony Award nominee, exposing that he “had a little bit of a rocky night” on Monday:

“[He] spiked a fever and they did a little bit of correcting of that plus antibiotics. Luckily, everything has returned to normal nowadays and that has been just a little blip that can take place in the ICU. I mean anything at all can happen within the ICU. Just a little blip, but now we’re back to normal. Things are going, I believe, good. He’s stable.”

She also discussed the next methods of Nick’s treatment plan. Explaining that he will more than likely have one more round associated with stem mobile treatment, which often he 1st underwent previously in the 30 days, Kloots mentioned:

“They’ll oftimes be looking into doing one more, hopefully, COMPUTERTOMOGRAFIE scan associated with his bronchi to see what type of progress [has been made] or when there’s more damage in the lungs. We need to make sure that out. And also make an effort to maybe perform another rounded of originate cells. Things are doing OKAY. He’s steady and keeping in there.”

We’re continuing to deliver Nick properly wishes in the road in order to recovery! And we’re wanting Elvis an extremely happy special birthday, too!!

