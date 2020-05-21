Nick Cordero’s Wife Asks For ‘Mega Prayers’ After His Recovery Goes ‘Downhill’

On Wednesday, Nick Cordero‘s spouse shared some troublesome information.

As you’re seemingly conscious, the Broadway star has been battling coronavirus within the ICU for almost two months now, and has gone via a collection of ups and downs on his journey. His spouse Amanda Kloots has been protecting followers and buddies on top of things by way of social media all through the great and the unhealthy.

Sadly, on Wednesday, she didn’t have the most effective of reports as she advised followers by way of Instagram:

“Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment.”

Visibly distraught, Kloots added:

“I am asking again for all the prayers, mega prayers, right now. I’m not going to be able to [go] live at 3 o’clock… please sing, please cheer, and please pray for Nick today. I know that this virus is not going to get him down. This is not how his story ends. So just keep us in your thoughts and prayers, thank you.”

This comes after extra optimistic updates from Amanda over the previous few weeks, with Nick obeying instructions and formally waking up from his coma. Though she didn’t elaborate a lot concerning what precisely going “downhill” means for her husband, the momma did lately clarify his psychological state is “looking good.”

“His mental status is looking good. He’s getting better and better every day. A little stronger every day, so things are really looking great on that front.”

She added on the time:

“But mental status: We are on good, good progress with mental status.”

We additionally reported beforehand how Miz Kloots shared that Nick was making “good progress” following his tracheostomy process. Since being taken off sedation, he had begun opening his eyes on the time:

“The doctors say Nick is looking good. His settings on everything are getting better, so he says that there’s good progress. And now we just need him to wake up. His eyes are opening up but they’re not connected to anything right now. So we just need them to connect to something.”

The Tony Award nominee had his proper leg amputated final month, and has additionally obtained a brief pacemaker for his coronary heart, all with out his household by his facet on account of hospital restrictions.

Nick nonetheless has a troublesome highway forward and we’re all rooting for his restoration!

