Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, says he’ll likely need a double lung transplant to live how he’d ‘want’

Making an appearance on the Thursday episode of “CBS This Morning,” Kloots lamented her husband’s consistent health struggles since he was admitted in to the hospital in late March.

NICK CORDERO’S WIFE SAYS HE IS ‘DEFYING ODDS’ FOLLOWING SETBACK IN CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

Although Cordero, 41, has since emerged from a medically induced coma and it has returned a negative test for the sickness, Kloots, 38, maintained to co-host Gayle King that Cordero remains “extremely weak” and said there is certainly a huge likelihood he can need to undergo a double lung transplant to give him the best chance at recovery.

“That is most likely the possibility,” Kloots said, adding that finding a way for her husband to have the process is the “ultimate goal.”

NICK CORDERO NOW COMMUNICATES TOGETHER WITH HIS EYES AND JAW, WIFE SAYS

“[There is] a 99 percent chance that he will be needing that in order to live the type of life that I know my hubby would want to live,” said Kloots. “That is a long road away and a large amount of things could have to make in order for Nick to be a candidate.”

Kloots likened her daily hospital visits to see Cordero to a “vicious circle or the ICU dance because you just feel like you’re in this momentum of going around, around, around like a hamster wheel.”

She said she simply just wants the family to “get out of the hamster wheel.”

Additionally, she said doctors have now been mixed about Cordero’s over all prognosis but since he’s been proving them wrong, she’s keeping hope that he’ll pull through.

NICK CORDERO RECEIVING STEM CELL TREATMENT DAYS AFTER WIFE WAS TOLD HE MIGHT NOT SURVIVE CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

“They told me four times that he won’t survive. Sometimes even he won’t survive through the night, but he has,” Kloots explained. “He’s fighting. I see it every day. Nick’s doctor sees it. And as long as he’s in there and fighting, I’ll continue to fight with him.”

She continued: “I make sure he understands every day before I leave, I say, ‘Okay, here is what you have to give attention to. The two of us sitting within our new house, … [their son] Elvis is in bed and we’re listening to ‘Our House’ in our home in Laurel Canyon.”

NICK CORDERO’S WIFE SAYS HE’S EXPERIENCING BLOOD PRESSURE AMID ‘ROLLER COASTER’ BATTLE WITH CORONAVIRUS

Cordero’s motor functions remain weak but Kloots said he is still coherent enough to respond to commands using his eyes. She said that keeps her determined to push through with her husband even yet in moments when she loses hope.

“He is doing okay. He’s stable. He can still open his eyes and when he is alert and awake, he’ll answer commands by looking up or down – yes or no questions,” she explained. “When I’m asking him, he will even try to smile or move his jaw. The nurses have all said that he answers my questions the best.”

Kloots said she dreams intensely about the day when she grabs Cordero’s hand and that he “holds my hand back.”