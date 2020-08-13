Nick Cordero’s widow Amanda Kloots moves into Los Angeles home they bought before actor’s death

Now, over a month after his death, Kloots, 38, and the couple’s 1-year-old child Elvis have actually moved into a home acquired before Cordero ended up being ill

NICK CORDERO’S WIFE HELD A MEMORIAL FOR LATE HUSBAND AFTER HE DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS COMPLICATIONS

The fitness guru revealed their relocation Wednesday on Instagram by sharing an image of herself and Elvis snuggled up with the late star on the flooring of their empty home after acquiring it.

“This is us, the day we got our keys to our first home before we started renovations,” she showed. “I remember taking this picture, documenting the ‘before’ so we could show the progress each month.”

Kloots stated Cordero bought your home for his household.

“He found the listing, insisted on going to the open house and did all the work to get the mortgage. He knew we needed a home and I’m so grateful, especially now, for his foresight,” she continued. “We move into our new home today and I thought I’d be terrified but it’s oddly been comforting. Isn’t that funny how the things you get yourself so worried about emotionally sometimes aren’t that bad in the end?”

A previous starlet herself, Kloots stated that she discovers convenience in understanding that she and Elvis are bringing her …