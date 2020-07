Nick Cordero’s widow, Amanda Kloots, holds final Instagram Live a day after his death from Covid-19

The former Radio City Rockette-turned-fitness instructor has been doing live videos each day at 3 p.m. since Cordero was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in late March. In them, Kloots shared updates about Cordero and sang his song, “Live Your Life,” along side fans from all over the world. It began to be called #WakeUpNick.

She said she wanted to hold one more the day after Cordero died after being hospitalized for 95 days due to complications from Covid-19.

In Monday’s Instagram Live, Kloots tearfully spoke of her husband and sang his song.

“We played this song a lot yesterday in Nick’s room with him,” she shared. “And we were singing to him and I kept telling him that he had the whole world singing his song and knowing who he was and what kind of an amazing person he was. I just wanted him to know that his dream of becoming a rock star happened. And sometimes your dreams happen and you don’t get to fully embrace them, but Nick’s dream of becoming a rock star definitely happened and it was because of you guys.”

Cordero, 41, suffered a group of setbacks during the period of his 90 days in the ICU, like the amputation of his right leg. Earlier Monday, Kloots shared an intimate video her sister made. The video, which lasted a lot more than 10 minutes, showed photos of your family rallying around Kloots and Cordero’s 1-year-old son, Elvis. “How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family,” Kloots wrote in the caption. “I woke up to this video my sister designed for me. She titled it, The Silver Linings. I’ve always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and also to support one another. I’m even luckier to own Nicks family and extended family which are the same. “This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of most love. They did this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us. “In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another.” Kloots shared yet another video from her sister on Tuesday, featuring photos of Kloots and Cordero together for the duration of their relationship. “We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways,” Kloots wrote. “He would always look at me and say, “I’m the luckiest.” Well darling, I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you.

CNN’s Lisa France contributed to this report.

Source link