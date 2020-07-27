Nick Cordero’s Son Says His First Words – & The Moving Moment Is Guaranteed To Make You Teary!

Nick Cordero‘s son just said his first words!

Amanda Kloots captured Elvis Cordero‘s big milestone on camera, nearly three weeks after her Broadway star husband lost his battle to coronavirus.

Related: Amanda Kloots Memorializes Her Romance With Nick Cordero In Sweet Video

On Sunday, the fitness instructor uploaded a video to Instagram of her 1-year-old clearly excited by a picture light of his father, and as she asks “where’s dada,” he exclaims “right there” before taking the picture off the table to examine it further.

Aww!!

Watch the uplifting moment unfold (below) for yourself:

This comes as Kloots prepares to start a new chapter, while still honoring her husband. Amanda, Elvis, and Nick had been staying in friend Zach Braff‘s guest home for several months as they got ready to move into a newly purchased Los Angeles home following a cross-country trip from New York City.

Following a visit to her family home in Ohio, the AK! founder explained on Friday via IG that she and her son were getting ready to move into their new house:

“Heading back to Los Angeles today with a brave face. These next couple weeks I will start the transition of moving into the home Nick and I bought together. I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong.”

We can’t imagine how difficult this will be for her, but she has a great support system who will be by her side. The 38-year-old continued:

“I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now. I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I’ll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us.”

Recently, the momma opened up more about what lies ahead in her future while sharing that she held a small memorial service for her husband:

“This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I’d be on. No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel.”

Sending you our thoughts, Amanda.

[Image via Amanda Kloots/Instagram & Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]