Nick Cordero’s Loved Ones Describe His Dedication To Fatherhood: ‘He Lived For That Little Boy’

Nick Cordero lived — and loved — life to the fullest.

The Broadway star’s nearest and dearest continue to pay tribute to him on the heels of his death on Sunday, and all agree the 41-year-old had no shortage of love for his 12-month-old son Elvis.

Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots was one of many who honored the late actor in an interview with People, describing him as “everyone’s friend.” She told the outlet:

“My husband was a very special man. He was everyone’s friend. We taught each other things, challenging each other to grow. We loved to sing and dance wherever we were. Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face.”

As fans know, the couple met while taking care of the 2014 musical Bullets Over Broadway, for which Nick earned a Tony Award nomination. Kloots was still married to her first husband during the time, but her attraction to Nick was undeniable.

The couple’s friend Caissie Levy said:

“You could tell very quickly that Nick and Amanda were falling for each other. He just adored her and was totally wowed by her. She felt the same about him.”

After Kloots divorced her husband, both got engaged in March 2017 throughout a trip to Woodstock, New York ahead of her birthday. When they reached a castle overlooking the Hudson Valley, Cordero got down using one knee. *Swoon*

They got married in September of this year, and welcomed baby Elvis in June 2019. That’s when Nick’s planet changed.

Cordero’s Rock of Ages co-star Constantine Maroulis told the publication:

“He lived for that little boy. He was born to be a parent. They both were.”

Unfortunately, Nick was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, and after spending months fighting for his life at Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA and experiencing some complications that led to a septic shock, an amputated right leg, and a temporary pacemaker, the actor died — nearly per month after Elvis’ first birthday.

Kloots added:

“He was so eager to teach Elvis everything, especially music… Words can’t describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice. I’m heartbroken.”

It’s all so incredibly tragic, but it seems like Nick touched the lives of many all through his short life. Our hearts continue steadily to go out to his nearest and dearest.