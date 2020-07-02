Nick Cordero Will ‘Most Likely’ Need A Double Lung Transplant Due To Coronavirus Complications

Amanda Kloots has shared yet another difficult update about an obstacle that Nick Cordero will “most likely” have to face.

As you’re likely aware, the Broadway performer has been in a healthcare facility fighting coronavirus complications for 90+ days now, along with his wife providing both negative and positive updates on her behalf husband’s condition the whole time.

On Thursday, the personal trainer spoke with Gayle King on CBS This Morning about his current state:

“He is doing OK. He’s stable. Nick’s body is extremely weak. Muscles have atrophied, so he can’t move his body yet. He can still open his eyes, and when he is alert and awake, he’ll answer commands by looking up or down, yes or no questions. When I’m asking him, he will even try to smile or move his jaw. The nurses have all said that he answers my questions the best.”

In order for him to properly recover, Kloots explained that the Tony Award nominee will probably have to undergo a double lung transplant:

“We think that that is most likely the possibility. A 99 percent chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live… That is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate for that.”

At this time, she doesn’t “really know” if the Blue Bloods star fully comprehends his condition, but Elvis‘ momma did reveal she informed her husband about his leg amputation shortly after it just happened:

“I told him… and I told him how there’s amazing prosthetics. And I told him that I’ve been talking to amputees and to try to give him encouragement.”

Despite the set backs he has faced, Amanda has remained positive through all of it for both her and Nick’s sake:

“I say, ‘You’re going to walk out of this hospital, honey. I believe it, I know you can. … We’re going to dance again. You’re going to hold your son again.’ My line is, ‘Don’t get lost, get focused.’”

She explained (below) with a smile:

“They told me four times that he won’t survive. Sometimes even he won’t survive through the night, but he has. I believe, Gayle, that God is the only person that’s going to decide when and if my husband goes. So I will never try to play that role… He’s fighting. I see it every day. Nick’s doctor sees it. And as long as he’s in there and fighting, I’ll continue to fight with him.”

Amanda also revealed the special message she shares daily with Cordero to offer him hope:

“I tell him every day before I leave, I say, ‘OK, here’s what you have to focus on. The two of us sitting in our new house, … Elvis is in bed and we’re listening to ‘Our House’ in our home in Laurel Canyon.”

We’re continuing to send love and strength to Nick and Amanda!

