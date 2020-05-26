Nick Cordero suffers new lung infection, is improving

“He is still very sick and battling a lot,” she wrote. “They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped a lot.”
Over the weekend she had alerted her followers that her husband had suffered a new lung an infection, however was improving
“Day by day, hour by hour, he’s getting better,” she stated. “He’s slowly getting back to where he was before this infection came about.”
Kloots has been sharing updates about her husband’s progress, who she has stated is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Cordero was up for a Tony in 2014 for his position in “Bullets Over Broadway.”
According to his spouse, Cordero has been on a ventilator, has suffered a number of Covid-19 problems, and had to have his leg amputated.
Kloots and Cordero’s supporters have held each day sing-alongs to encourage his restoration.