Nick Cordero Misses His Son’s First Steps As He Approaches 80 Days In The ICU: ‘It’s Heartbreaking’

Nick Cordero‘s son is on the move!

As you’re likely aware, the Broadway star has been doing the ICU for over 70 days now as that he continues to fight complications because of the novel coronavirus. Thankfully, his wife Amanda Kloots has kept fans up to date on his health developments, in addition to their one-year-old’s major milestones.

The personal trainer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share with you a video of Elvis proudly walking her way as she says “walk to momma.” Ch-ch-check out the adorableness (below):

Go, Elvis!!

The proud momma also shared a cute video of the tiny tot walking on her behalf Story, providing more info about their son’s initial movements:

“Elvis took his first steps. I missed them, but his grandparents saw them and I think that’s adorable. And then as soon as he saw me he did it for me, so that was really cute.”

But clearly the milestone is bittersweet since Nick couldn’t be home to view, especially considering he missed their baby boy’s first birthday a few days ago.

“Of course my mind went right to Nick and Nick missing that moment. That wasn’t easy. … And every day that goes by I just feel like my heart is just breaking more and more and more. Because I think about him laying there and I just am devastated. And I see our little boy, just the cutest little thing, growing up and doing all these firsts and Nick missing them and it’s heartbreaking.”

Despite the complications and setbacks which Cordero has faced, she’s “not giving up any kind of hope or any kind of positivity for Nick,” but does feel “like I’m getting to a point where I’m getting emotionless.”

She continued:

“It’s just going on 77 days tomorrow and it is a lot. … Nick is a roller coaster. Some days are good, some days aren’t. Some things look better. Some things aren’t. You feel like sometimes there’s lots of hope and then sometimes it’s not as much hope.”

We can totally imagine that every thing is arriving waves!

Regardless, she remains grateful for her husband’s doctor, who has been an “amazing champion,” and has already been “leaning into” her faith as time goes by:

“I’m really leaning into God’s will being done here. I just am constantly praying and I can’t thank you enough for praying and championing that. I go to bed with the phone in my hand, researching and reading every DM that comes my way in hopes that it might be something to help Nick that we haven’t thought of. It is a never ending search.”

Right now, the daily situation is extremely “monotonous,” while they explore most readily useful “options” for his continued care:

“We’re basically just trying to see if we can get him stable and strong enough to have more options. And that’s where we’re at right now. It’s monotonous and it is hard on a daily basis. Very, very hard. For me, I’m sure even more so for Nick. For his mother, for our families, it is never ending.”

And despite being told previously that she should “say goodbye” to her husband, Amanda remains optimistic and prays for magic:

“Every night before I go to bed I call the hospital and I get an update, so I can go to sleep. And then as soon as I wake up I call the hospital and I hope for a good day. I am constantly praying for a miracle. I’m constantly praying for healing. I’m not giving up hope or belief that it’ll happen. Nick is still there. He’s still fighting. He’s awake. He’s not very active. There’s not much going on, but he’s there. His eyes are open and he’s looking up and down and answering questions. He’s there.”

Sending continued positivity to Nick on his recovery journey!!

