Nick Cordero may need lung transplant

On Thursday, the Broadway star’s wife Amanda Kloots told “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King that “a lot of things would have to line up” in order for a transplant to occur.

“That is most likely the possibility,” Kloots said of the transplant. “A 99 percent chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live.”

She said Cordero remains “extremely weak” after being in the intensive care unit of a healthcare facility for 90 days.

She visits him in a healthcare facility every day, she told King, calling it “vicious circle or the ICU dance because you just feel like you’re in this momentum of going around, around, around like a hamster wheel.”