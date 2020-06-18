Nick Cordero has lost 65 pounds during COVID battle, says wife: ‘His muscles are atrophying’

Amanda Kloots says husband Nick Cordero has lost 65 pounds since he entered the hospital — now 77 days ago.

The 41-year-old Broadway star (Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Rock of Ages) was hospitalized March 30 and later identified as having COVID-19, after multiple false negative tests. Kloots has described his treatment as a “rollercoaster” during which Cordero, who’s still in the I.C.U., has had several surgeries, his leg amputated and countless setbacks. The actor and dancer is still weak, unable to speak and his muscles have atrophied, ultimately causing his drastic weight drop. She says the “best case scenario” would see Cordero in the hospital for “months” more — after which at least one year in a rehab facility.

Kloots, a former Broadway dancer and Rockette, answered questions from her Instagram followers Wednesday as she waited to link, via FaceTime, to Cordero at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. for his or her nightly call. (She’s been unable to visit in person as a result of coronavirus restrictions.) Asked if that he has a discharge date, Kloots replied, “Oh, gosh guys, no. Unfortunately it could be months from now still — best case scenario. We’ve got an extended, long road ahead.”

The fitness expert reiterated the continued seriousness of his condition when asked if she has plans to travel with her husband when he could be released.

“After Nick gets out of the hospital — cause he is getting out of this hospital — he would go to a rehab center and probably be at a rehab center for a year before even coming home,” she said. “They say every week in the I.C.U. [equals] a month in rehab.”

Kloots spoke about health practitioners proning Cordero two times to attempt to help him breathe as he remains on a ventilator. (He’s also had stem cell treatment.) One of the biggest concerns at this point is his inability to maneuver.

“That’s what’s so heartbreaking: He is so weak. He’s so weak that he still can’t move and his muscles are definitely atrophying,” she said, which means decreasing in size as a result of immobility. “He’s lost 65 pounds.”

Kloots said the fat loss is muscle because that he can’t move. He’s currently on a higher protein, high calorie diet, “but he’s gotta move,” she said. “You can’t gain your muscle back until you move.”

His blood circulation pressure is yet another huge concern. “It’s all over the place,” she said, noting they are trying to determine why for them to treat any potential disease causing it. She also said that he just completed a “mega dose of steroids” and he’s getting a transfusion. The “next goal is always to get Nick’s blood pressure in order.” After resolving the BP issue, the next milestone would be to get him on intermittent dialysis.

Kloots also spoke about Cordero still being unable to talk due to the venmiliator — and talked about how they communicate during their calls.

“He can’t speak unfortunately,” she said. “He can’t even really move you guys — that’s how weak he is. He looks up, He looks down. He looks left and right. And he answers yes and no questions — a ‘yes’ is looking up and ‘no’ looks down.”

She continued, “He doesn’t even blink, His eyes pretty much stay open. I’ll say: ‘Nick, can you hear my voice? Look up.’” And he will, “Or he’ll look down or he doesn’t do anything if he can’t hear me.”

Now that he’s out of a coma, he’s able to keep in touch with the medical staff to let them know his pain levels. He does the same thing by moving his eyes.

Kloots said the “amazing nurses at Cedars” set up the calls involving the couple. Sometimes they are minutes along with other times they put the device on and Kloots just hangs up “when i’m ready.”

During their calls, she has told him that he had his leg amputated — and spoke about the great prosthetic solutions. “It is hard when I’m talking to Nick to understand exactly what he’s understanding,” she admitted.

She’s hoping the coronavirus restrictions are lifted to allow for in person visits. “Obviously [they’re] needed and understandable, but, you know, let’s hope that this can happen,” she said.

Kloots has been so inspirational during this crisis, staying positive and rallying people to sing along to Cordero’s song “Live Your Life” twice a day on social media. However, she admitted that she actually is “exhausted.” The couple’s son, Elvis, just turned 1 and the tiny boy took his first steps. Exciting milestones needless to say, but not exactly the same without her husband there.

She was also asked about Cordero’s medical bills and she said they were included in the government through June 15 — and beyond he has good insurance. She was also asked about their GoFundMe page, which has raised nearly $575,000 since was started in mid-April.

