Nick Cordero had his leg amputated due to coronavirus complications

Saturday was day 18 of him being sedated in the critical care unit, Kloots informed her social media sites fans. While hospitalized, he began having thickening concerns on his right leg, as well as can not obtain blood down to his toes. The blood slimmers he obtained to take care of the thickening concerns were influencing his high blood pressure as well as triggering inner blood loss in his intestinal tracts, Kloots stated.

He is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he deals with his family members while doing in “Rock of Ages.”

“They had him on blood thinners for the clotting, unfortunately the blood thinners were causing other issues,” she statedSaturday “The right leg will be amputated today.”