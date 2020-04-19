Nick Cordero had his leg amputated due to coronavirus complications

Saturday was day 18 of him being sedated in the critical care unit, Kloots informed her social media sites fans. While hospitalized, he began having thickening concerns on his right leg, as well as can not obtain blood down to his toes. The blood slimmers he obtained to take care of the thickening concerns were influencing his high blood pressure as well as triggering inner blood loss in his intestinal tracts, Kloots stated.
He is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he deals with his family members while doing in “Rock of Ages.”
“They had him on blood thinners for the clotting, unfortunately the blood thinners were causing other issues,” she statedSaturday “The right leg will be amputated today.”
Kloots began the hashtag #wakeupnick on Instagram as well as asked followers to send her video clips of them dancing as well as begging him to get up. Later Saturday, she shared an upgrade that his surgical treatment had worked out.
“He made it through the surgery, which is really big because obviously his body is pretty weak,” Kloots stated. “Hopefully he’ll just kind of relax and rest.”
“I’m really blown away guys … I wanna thank anyone that has given anything that they can,” she stated via rips. “It’s just overwhelming, I really thank you so much.”