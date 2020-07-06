Nick Cordero dead at 41 after coronavirus battle, wife Amanda Kloots announces

Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and had been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

Cordero’s fight had contained a leg amputation and multiple mini-strokes while battling several other ailments.

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of “Bullets Over Broadway,” for which that he received a Tony nomination for most readily useful featured actor in a musical. He moved to Los Angeles to star in “Rock of Ages.”

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in “Waitress” on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale.”

On the little screen, Cordero appeared in many episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” along with “Lilyhammer” and he had a task in the film “Going in Style.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.