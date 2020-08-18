Nick Chubb suffers apparent injury at Browns training camp

Training camp injuries are constantly harsh, and we have actually had a number of up until now in the lead-up to this season

Gerald McCoy might simply be the idea of the iceberg. As if practicing in the putting rain wasn’t hard sufficient at Browns camp on Monday, Nick Chubb suffered some sort of condition that required him off the field with a fitness instructor. It’s essential to keep in mind that we have definitely no concept what this injury is right now, and will undoubtedly supply more details when we have it.

Chubb became a star in 2019, even with Kareem Hunt running behind him for half a season. Now, with Chubb and the embattled previous Kansas City Chief forming a two-headed beast of sorts, one crucial cog of that hurrying attack may’ve suffered a problem.

#Browns Nick Chubb leaving field with fitness instructor. Walking off after some touches in group drills. It’s putting rain — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 17, 2020

After the preliminary report, Ian Rapoport exposed that Chubb was being examined for a concussion.

After a difficult shot at practice, #Browns RB Nick Chubb is being examined for a concussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2020

What would a Nick Chubb injury indicate for the Browns offense?

