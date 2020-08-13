Nick Cave speaks out on cancel culture’s lack of ‘mercy,’ says it may affect artists

The artist noted that he believes the topic boils down to the concept of mercy and notes how important it is to a “functioning and tolerant society.”

ROCKER NICK CAVE SLAMS FELLOW ARTISTS’ BOYCOTT OF ISRAEL AS ‘COWARDLY AND SHAMEFUL’

“Mercy ultimately acknowledges that we are all imperfect and in doing so allows us the oxygen to breathe — to feel protected within a society, through our mutual fallibility. Without mercy a society loses its soul, and devours itself,” he writes. “Mercy allows us the ability to engage openly in free-ranging conversation — an expansion of collective discovery toward a common good. If mercy is our guide we have a safety net of mutual consideration, and we can, to quote Oscar Wilde, ‘play gracefully with ideas.’”

He went on to note that the growing tide of cancel culture, in which people’s careers and reputations are diminished sometimes due to proven bad behavior in the past and sometimes due to mere accusations, is flying in the face of the concept of mercy.

NICK CAVE’S 15-YEAR-OLD SON FALLS OFF A CLIFF AND DIES

“As far as I can see, cancel culture is mercy’s antithesis,” Cave writes. “Political correctness has grown to become the…