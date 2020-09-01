Nick Cassidy on “most boring race of my life”

Cassidy opened his title defence – and his last project in the Japanese series – with a sixth-place surface, comprising 5 areas from his grid slot of 11th.

However, after the New Zealander concluded the opening lap 10th, his staying gains originated from cars and trucks ahead striking difficulty, as he got shut in in a pack of cars and trucks led by the having a hard time Yuhi Sekiguchi while the leading 4 left at the front of the field.

Sekiguchi was removed after contact with Nirei Fukuzumi offered him a leak and triggered him to draw out, while Yuji Kunimoto needed to pit with a front wing issue and Naoki Yamamoto and Kamui Kobayashi were likewise both postponed by contact.

Read Also:

“It was the most boring race of my life,” Cassidy informedMotorsport com post-race “When I cleared that group [led by Sekiguchi], I was going 1.5 seconds a lap faster.

“My rate was much better than the leaders, the only individual much faster than me at that point wasFukuzumi So we were both searching down the leading 4.

“Actually the first part of the race, having to chill out and wait for things to happen, it just killed us. But it is to be expected when you qualify 11th.”

Cassidy had the ability to make some overtakes on the very first lap, albeit after dropping positions in Turn 1, however he could not make any development beyond that in a race that was noteworthy for its little …