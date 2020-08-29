Nick Cassidy confirms 2020 season his last in Super Formula

Cassidy, who won last year’s Super Formula title for TOM’S, signed a multi-year offer to race in Formula E for Audi consumer group Envision Virgin Racing after setting the fastest time in the all-electric champion’s novice test in Marrakesh previously this year.

Read Also:

While the New Zealander is still wanting to have the ability to integrate his Formula E dedications with a partial or complete project in SUPER GT, where he likewise races for TOM’S, he states that continuing to race in Super Formula too next year will be difficult.

“I can confirm this will be my last year of Super Formula,” Cassidy informedMotorsport com. “I’ve had a lot of great memories, and the car is very enjoyable to drive.

“The last few years there’s always been some pressure attached and this year I don’t feel that way at all. I’m more or less just looking to enjoy the car and have fun. The mindset is a little bit different, which is a positive thing as well.”

Motorsport.tv will be revealing Sunday’s Motegi Super Formula race live, from 2pm JST (GMT +9). Available worldwide, other thanJapan Click here for details

Cassidy confessed he is “not a fan” of the instructions Super Formula has actually moved in this year with its guideline modifications, consisting of changing to a single tire substance, granting more points in certifying and …