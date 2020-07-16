Nick Cannon To Remain As Host Of The Masked Singer Following Apology For His Anti-Semitic Remarks

After setting the internet on fire with his controversial racial theories and anti-Semitic remarks, Nick Cannon is apologizing.

On Wednesday night, the 39-year-old took to Twitter and told followers how sorry he is for the “hurtful and divisive” rhetoric which not only drew backlash from fans far and wide, but also got him and his Wild ‘N Out show dropped by their parent company, ViacomCBS.

His apology for the now-deleted Cannon’s Class podcast episode began:

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

Off to a good start! He continued, expressing gratitude for those who chose to educate instead of canceling him:

“While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me.”

Mariah Carey‘s ex-husband concluded with a promise to do better moving forward:

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? It’s definitely more of an apologetic tone than he took after getting axed from the MTV and VH1 parent company merely hours after the interview went viral. It might be too late to save his decades-long relationship with ViacomCBS, but it is enough to keep his other high-profile TV gig secured!

A second chance!

In a statement issued by FOX on Wednesday, the broadcast network revealed Nick will remain as host of The Masked Singer as the hit reality, singing competition series moves into its fourth season.

“When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick. He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

Well, alright then. That seemed to do the trick!

It'll be interesting to see if viewers feel the same way about Nick's mea culpa and if ratings will take a dip as the show continues with him on board.