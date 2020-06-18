Nick Cannon, Shia LaBeouf, Zac Efron, Kelly Clarkson to Get Walk of Fame Stars in 2021

Click here to read the full article.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the most recent group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Recording and Radio to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. The new selections were unmasked via the Walk of Fame Facebook page on Thursday.

The honorees were opted for from among hundreds of nominations at a selection committee meeting held this month with the ultimate approval decreasing from the Hollywood Chamber’s board of directors. Ellen K, radio personality and the chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel, announced the new honorees alongside Rana Ghadban, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“The Walk of Fame selection panel is pleased to announce 35 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Ellen K. “The panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people. We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

The Honorees for the Class of 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame and their respective categories are as listed:

In the category of Motion Pictures: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts and a double star for Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal.

In the category of Television: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

In the category of Recording: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (Posthumous).

In the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance: Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti (Posthumous) and August Wilson (Posthumous)

In the category of Radio: Big Boy

Each honoree will be recognized with a star unveiling ceremony in Hollywood though dates haven’t been scheduled as of yet.

