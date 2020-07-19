Nick Cannon Says ‘F**k This Place’ In Cryptic Instagram Post Lamenting 2020 & Mourning Friend’s Death

Nick Cannon is going through it right now, both publicly and personally — and while some of it may be justified based on his own actions, it’s clear there’s a lot more here than what meets the eye.

The popular longtime (and now possibly former?) TV and radio host was called out from all corners this week after disturbing anti-Semitic remarks surfaced, leading to the longtime host getting fired from Wild’n Out. Then, a series of disturbing tweets led fans to become concerned about his well-being. Now, it appears the process is repeating itself over on Instagram.

Related: Nick Cannon To Remain Host Of ‘Masked Singer’ For Now

Mariah Carey‘s 39-year-old ex-husband posted to his official IG account late on Saturday night with a photo and message mourning the death of longtime friend Ryan Bowers. It’s unclear the circumstances of Bowers’ apparent passing, but based on Cannon’s text, it appears the incident may have been a suicide brought on after an allegedly unjustified altercation with San Diego police officers more than a year ago.

Even more concerning, though, is Cannon’s own cryptic language within the post, at times nearly almost seeming to suggest he, too, has considered self-harm rather than “continuing my physical existence on this planet” after a particularly tough year.

The performer wrote (below):

“Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse… 2020 is definitely the most f**ked up year I’ve ever witnessed! After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it. I’ve said it once and I will say it again, this was the strongest dude I’ve ever met! Just over a year ago a San Diego Police Officer rushed in his home and unjustifiably shot him placing him in a coma for months. I stood by his bedside and promised him that if he made it out & fought the good fight that I would make his dream come true and put his album out and share his story with the world. He fought and fought, he woke up, they stitched him up, he learned to walk and talk again and within months we were back in the studio recording. Even through his strength he would whisper to me that “Everything Still Hurts”. His music was definitely his safe haven and it was amazing. Paying for lawyers, putting money in his pocket, even putting the music together all meant nothing because I feel like I failed my little brother. The Cops will get away with shooting another kid, everyone will just look at this as yet another loving farewell post, but to me @ryanbowersob was so much more than that. Once again my brother you have put this world in perspective for me. You would do that quite often because I never understood how someone who was experiencing sooo much pain could still laugh and smile through it all.”

Wow.

Cannon continues from there, alluding to being “engulfed in my own bull s**t” before adding “f**k this place” as a final farewell to Bowers:

“This photo was the last time we seen each other in person. It was your first show back! Soldout crowd in our hometown San Diego and you rocked it!! You were so happy!! Proved to so many that you could do it and that you were Super Human! The greatest comeback I ever saw!! We almost made it little bro! But I guess even flying Super Heros have to land eventually. But I am certain that your energy will never die and your Spirit is eternal, so I ask you still to forgive me for letting you down Warrior. I can’t help but think if I wasnt so engulfed in my own bull s**t I could’ve been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts… F**k this place!! #CantWin #ForLosing🙏”

Sad — and kind of scary, for sure.

Related: Diddy, Dwyane Wade, And Others Seemingly Support Nick Cannon??

Here’s the full post:

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Obviously, Cannon has been through quite a bit over the last week. Again, lots of it is self-inflicted and he must continue to take responsibility for all that, but still… it’s always concerning when somebody gets cryptic like that about contemplating their very existence on this planet.

Just saying…

Share your thoughts down (below)…