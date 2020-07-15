Nick Cannon Responds To Backlash Over WILD Anti-Semitic Comments During Interview: ‘I Hold Myself Accountable’

Nick Cannon insists he’s spreading nothing but love after getting heat for his controversial interview.

The Wild ‘N Out star shocked the internet this week after he openly promoted anti-Semitic and other wild racial theories on the most recent episode of his YouTube talk show, Cannon’s Class, during which he praised controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

To make matters worse, the 39-year-old was having the discussion with former Public Enemy figure Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, who was kicked out of the group in 1989 for claiming in an interview that Jewish people were responsible “for the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe.”

It started with the Nickelodeon alum spewing out conspiracy theories implying that Jewish people control centralized banking, including “the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.”

The actor then asserted the conversation wasn’t about hate, claiming that Black people can’t be anti-Semitic because he says Black people are the “true Hebrews” since the Semitic people and language are purportedly unrelated to caucasians.

In what appeared to be a call for the Black community to reclaim the term, he said:

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright.”

While some critics have argued against the usage of the term, the fact that Cannon’s making this argument with someone who has made anti-Jewish comments in the past puts an undeniably icky filter over the whole conversation. Even if you argue the meaning of Semitic, can you honestly think the bulk of what was said is not hate speech?

The chat got even more controversial when Cannon took aim at “evil” caucasians, claiming:

“The people that don’t have [melanin] are a little less… when they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus… The sun then started to deteriorate them so then, they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency… So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive. So then, these people that didn’t have what we have — and when I say we, I speak of the melanated people — they had to be savages … They’re acting as animals so they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals. They’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

Wow.

The pair then praised Farrakhan — while ignoring his history of anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric — before Cannon insisted that “every time I’ve heard him speak, it’s positive, it’s powerful, it’s uplifting.”

Needless to say, the interview sparked a massive outcry — which prompted Cannon to post a response on Facebook insisting that he has “no hate” nor “malice intentions.” He wrote:

“I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative. Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!”

What do U think about his remarks, Perezcious readers?

Watch the controversial episode (below) and sound off in the comments.