Nick Cannon Fans Reach Out After EXTREMELY Worrying Tweets!

Nick Cannon went from making people upset to getting fans downright worried.

After the Masked Singer host was fired from MTV and its parent company ViacomCBS over some pretty disturbing anti-Semitic comments on his podcast Cannon’s Class, he at first stood his ground — along with the troubling support of some celebs.

However, after some reflection and “a minor history lesson over the past few days” he did eventually apologize. He tweeted:

“On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing”

And on Thursday morning he went a step further, tweeting:

“Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education… I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together.”

That should have been the beginning of healing, as he said. However, it apparently made things worse for Cannon. The amount of hate he got from those who had supported him in his misled dissemination of racist conspiracy theories apparently turned around and attacked him for apologizing!

Late Thursday night he tweeted:

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth 🙏🏾💙 “

Whoa, what?? That ending is way dramatic. He followed that up by writing:

“Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

He also reposted the tweet on Instagram and marked his location as “Heaven.” Oh no… OK, this is NOT sounding like Nick is in a healthy place, and followers quickly got worried he was thinking about self-harm. Along with countless fans, multiple celebs reached out to the sad comedian. Cedric The Entertainer wrote:

“Stand strong lil bruh, Trust your higher power, not everyone is hating. Matter of fact some of us deem you necessary!! This storm too shall pass. LIVE to tell the whole story 🙏🏾❤️✊🏾 “

Clearly Cedric feared the worst. And he wasn’t alone. Loni Love wrote:

“Y’all to someone Nick.. this will pass”

NFL legend Deion Sanders reached out to say:

“Please God my brother not men. God will cover u but men will never be satisfied 🙏🏿 Praying for u my brother”

Ne-Yo reached out and said:

“You’re no fool and you’re no coward. We’ve all made mistakes. Amazing how easily people forget that while in attempt to crucify someone else. You’re too smart to not see the test, too aware not to know this is what GOD allows his strongest to endure.”

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted to him:

“I don’t know what is going on, brother. But you are needed here. You are loved & supported. We ALL make mistakes. Those with character, apologize when they do harm. You did that. It is not a sign of weakness. It is what we are called to do. Praying for you, fervently.”

We hope Nick is feeling all the love and support. Obviously you’re always going to be upsetting someone; at the end of the day you can’t base your self-image on what they say but on whether you did what you think is right. And of course be open to other opinions to make sure you have all the information on what is the right thing. It sounds like that’s the path Nick was on. We hope he stays on it.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

