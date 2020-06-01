Nick Cannon explains why he had to go to Minneapolis

“I needed to see the people in that community — how much love they had for their community and their people and how much pain this has caused,” Cannon wrote. “We feel the pain go across the world — the anger and the hurt. Those visuals will never be removed from our minds.”

Cannon posted a number of highly effective pictures from the demonstrations on Instagram.

What we’d like is a brand new regular, a brand new paradigm. I would like us to deal with our humanity and dismantling racist programs that we do not want that perpetuate crimes of inequality and oppress communities of coloration throughout our nation. We have to dismantle all of these programs that this nation was constructed on,” Cannon wrote.