Nick Bosa week-to-week with leg injury

As the 2020 NFL season techniques, the 49ers protective line takes a hit

Despite current appreciation from brand-new acquisition Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers protective end Nick Bosa is anticipated to miss out on numerous weeks with aleg injury Bosa is thought about “week-to-week” with a core muscle injury, however Kyle Shanahan is grateful the group captured it when they did, as it might’ve been far even worse had he used it too soon.

“Glad he ended up getting that MRI because there was more to it…Fortunately, we caught that and we were able to prevent him from hurting it worse,” Shanahan stated, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

The 49ers open the season with an interesting obstacle versus the Arizona Cardinals, and you can wager Kyler Murray will sleep a lot easier ahead of that match must Bosa be dislodged.

Should Nick Bosa miss out on at any time in the routine season, who will be required to step up in his location?

While Bosa will miss out on time, the 49ers are fortunate that Dee Ford is not anticipated to be out long-lasting with his calfinjury Ford will be trusted ever more greatly than typical, as the previous Pro Bowler is simply one season gotten rid of from signing up 13 sacks for a Kansas City Chiefs group that made it to the AFC Championship Game.

San Francisco eliminated among their finest protective linemen this offseason by …