NiceFuse Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker Health Watch with Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, Multiple Sport Modes, Waterproof Activity Tracker Smartwatches with Sleep Monitor



Price: $55.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 11:15:57 UTC – Details)

Product Description

High Light Features



Heart Rate Tracker and HRV Report ( Heart Health Index)

Turn on “Heart Rate Automatic Monitoring” in the app, NiceFuse watch 24/7 continuously monitor your heart rate, also you can check the real-time heart rate directly on watch. HRV report would show up in the app after one night sleeping . Heart rate variability (HRV) refers to the variation of heart rate cycle, it contains the information of neurohumoral factors regulating cardiovascular system, so as to judge the condition and prevention of cardiovascular diseases. It is a valuable index for predicting sudden cardiac death and arrhythmia.

Blood Pressure Tracker，Track BP Anywhere and Anytime

Using the universal PWTT algorithm, monitor your blood pressure anywhere and any time, there’s no need to connect with your mobile to monitor your real-time blood pressure, more quick and more accurate. Also there’s blood pressure private mode in our app to protect your privacy and calibrate the accuracy.

High Precision Measurement Blood Oxygen Monitor

The accuracy of PWTT(Pulse Wave Technology) is far beyond the optical measurement, with regular measurement of Blood Oxygen ( especially during sleeping), make sure of the blood oxygen is at a normal level.

Multiple Sport Modes & Connected GPS

10 Sport Modes Including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Indoor Walk, Hiking ,Stairs Stepper, Outdoor Cycle, Stationary Bike, Elliptical, Rowing Machine. You can see pace & distance during runs or bikes by connecting to your phone’s GPS

Sleep Tracker , Scientific Analysis of Your Sleeping

Sleeping monitoring feature Provide REM Sleeping data, Deep sleeping, Light Sleeping in the app, it would be activated automatically when finish the first time sync with your smartphone. Sleeping data would update within 1~2 hours after you get up, scientific analysis of the sleeping time and quality, master of health sleeping.

Phone Call & Message Smart Vibration Alert

Connect NiceFuse smartwatches to your smartphone, you will never miss a call and a message. It would vibrate to alert when phone call, SMS text and SNS messages including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram etc coming. Sedentary alert can remind you to have a rest or walk to avoid the harm caused by sedentary. Gentle vibration for non-noise life.

Professional IP67 Waterproof

NiceFuse smartwatch is IP67 waterproof, not afraid of rating and sweat intrusion ( Important: please refrain from submersion, Hot water, and shower more than 35 °C. )

Sedentary Alert & Multiple Alarms & Stop Watch Feature

Many white-collar workers and students have long-term sedentary work and study habit, which has a great impact on health. NiceFuse W3 sedentary Alert can remind to have a rest or walk to avoid the harm caused by sedentary. Also you can set up multiples vibration alarms to remind you to Implement plan.

Female Menstruation Period Reminder and Pregnancy Planning

The feature can be used as a timely reminder of the user’s different physiological states, this is best care for female.

【Multiple Sport Modes】Including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Indoor Walk, Hiking ,Stairs Stepper, Outdoor Cycle, Stationary Bike, Elliptical, Rowing Machine. Use 10 training modes like Run or Bicycle to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise real-time pace & distance. Also you can set up “ Stop Watch” feature in the app.

【24/7 Health Monitor】Wearing it for whole night to get HRV heart health report including LORENTZ Scatter plot Analysis in the app. Turn on automatically multiple health monitor features in the app, 24/7 Automatically Monitoring and detecting with personalized in-app report let you know your health more specific, also you can get the real time reading directly on the watch. Cared for you all the time with more detailed sleeping data like deep sleep/light sleep in the App.

【All Day Activity Tracker & Message/ Phone Call Reminder】 Automatically track your all-day steps, calories, distance; Support female health tracker, sedentary alert, message & phone call reminder, vibration alarm clocks, timer, stopwatch feature.

【Smart watch for iPhone and Android Phone】Compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above smartphones like iPhone,Samsung ,LG and Nexus Google pixel etc.