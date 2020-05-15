Niall Horan on Damien Rice’s O: ‘His approach to recording is beaten into my subconscious’

I don’t suppose I’ve ever written a track the identical once more since spending time with O by Damien Rice. I’m obsessive about the beautiful approach he recorded each minute element. You have all these intricate scrapes of a guitar, vocal scratches and stuff, and he’s left them in there. It’s these imperfections that make the album.

The whole factor was recorded on an eight-track cassette recorder that his cousin, the movie composer David Arnold, gave him. One of my favorite issues about it is these harmonies with Lisa Hannigan, whom he met at random in a café. He instructed The Guardian in 2003 that mainly the entire thing was “all a big f***ing accident”. There was nothing driving him; it wasn’t like he wished to play stadiums or something as soon as the album got here out.

In 1998, Rice had simply stop his band Juniper over artistic variations and left Ireland to go and stay within the Tuscan hills. He had the thought he was going to be a farmer, however whereas he was there gazing olive timber, he realised it was the restrictions of his former label he’d hated, not the precise course of of constructing music. After spending time busking round Europe, he went house to Celbridge close to Dublin and began his personal file label, and commenced recording songs in his kitchen.





I used to be about 9 once I first heard O, in 2002. I feel my cousins may need been enjoying it at their home. Just listening to his voice, how easy however successfully he makes use of it, the wrenching approach he delivers a sure observe, struck me. Songs of mine like “Flicker” and “Paper Houses”… Rice’s approach is beaten into my unconscious, significantly that fashion of finger-picking on the acoustic guitar. He additionally modified the best way I really file albums – I strive not to be fairly so obsessive about every thing getting into precisely the fitting place. Ed Sheeran does the identical – in the event you pay attention to his first album, +, it’s so influenced by Rice. If you hear a vocal crack on the track it’s as a result of he left it in on function.

Outside of Ireland, the place O went double platinum, Rice’s success was extra a word-of-mouth factor. People made a giant deal out of celebrities turning up to his reveals – there was a narrative from LA when Rice was enjoying the Troubadour, and Britney Spears turned up with Colin Farrell and spent your complete time speaking and making out with him within the VIP part. Having “The Blower’s Daughter” because the track that soundtracked that well-known closing scene from Closer, between Jude Law and Natalie Portman’s characters, most likely didn’t damage both.

He’s a kind of artists who you may point out just about wherever on this planet, and folks would know who he is. Singer-songwriters, together with myself, have rather a lot to thank him for. Ed Sheeran really provides him a shout out in considered one of his earliest songs, “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You”. That’s the form of impression he’s had on a era of singer-songwriters. I really bought in contact with Damien just lately, via Ed, for one thing non-music associated, and I felt compelled to add a PS: “Thank you so much for shaping my music forever.” I assumed I’d higher get that in, in case I didn’t get one other likelihood. Him and the Eagles – these are my two greatest influences.

I went via a section a number of years in the past the place I didn’t pay attention to it a lot, however now I’ve bought again into it. I at all times play it on planes once I’m struggling to calm down. The approach every track unfolds, these lush melodies, and the way he’ll go from this actually low murmur into a cry that rips your coronary heart into items. Coming from Ireland, clearly I used to be raised on that singer-songwriter custom, however Rice is the one who’s at all times stood out for me.

